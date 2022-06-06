This is one “America’s Got Talent” act we haven’t seen before.

In a sneak peek clip, MetaPhysic create an artificial-intelligence version of the media mogul singing “You’re the Inspiration” by Chicago, though it’s former “AGT” star Daniel Emmet actually doing the singing.

Cowell struggles to watch himself belt out the lyrics on the screen, but by the end of the performance all four judges — Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel — are up on their feet.

Cowell asks, “Is it inappropriate to fall in love with a contestant? I know it’s strange but I love you, Daniel.

“I’ve always said, is there such a thing as a perfect contestant, a great singer who looks incredible? We just found them,” he jokes.

Klum tells them she’ll be getting more wrinkles she was laughing so much, as Vergara insists: “I cannot even imagine the amount of work to be able to create something so perfect,” admitting if she wasn’t paying attention she’d definitely believe it was Cowell up on that stage.

Mandel calls the team “pure talent.”

See more in the clip above.