Steve Harvey addressed his daughter Lori’s breakup with Michael B. Jordan on the latest episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show”.

Confirming the news was true, Steve insisted, “I feel fine. I’m fine… ain’t changed my life, I still gotta go to work… I still gotta take care of my family.”

“I’m Team Lori, 1000 per cent,” he continued. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

READ MORE: Lori Harvey Spills The Tea On How She Lost Her ‘Relationship Weight’

The TV host said it’s “hard” to be young and in the spotlight and have a successful relationship.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

READ MORE: Lori Harvey Celebrates ‘Love’ Michael B. Jordan’s 35th Birthday

The “Family Feud” star said, “He’s still a cool guy… from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Jokingly referencing his three marriages and two divorces, Steve went on, “I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

It was revealed over the weekend that Michael and Lori had called it quits after dating for over a year and a half. She has since deleted her Instagram posts with him.

Photos of the stars together began circulating in November 2020, but it wasn’t until January 2021 that they made it official by sharing Instagram pictures together.