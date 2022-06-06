Click to share this via email

Tom Brady may be launching a new line of underwear but he’s still the same shy guy he’s always been.

On Monday, the official Brady Brand account shared a video from Gisele Bundchen of her football star husband in the bathroom wearing nothing but a pair of the new boxer briefs.

“Hm. Somebody’s got new underwear,” she says, catching Brady at the sink.

“What is this? Let me see!” Bundchen continues, trying to get a closeup of the brand name as her husband blocks her view with a towel.

The new line of Brady Brand briefs and boxer briefs are set to launch this Thursday.

Brady’s fashion label also sells a wide variety of apparel for men, including golf polos and activewear.