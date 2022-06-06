Sharon Osbourne has voiced her support for her friend Johnny Depp but admitted the Amber Heard trial has been “very ugly for both of them.”

Osbourne chatted to Lorraine Kelly on her show Monday, with the host mentioning: “It must be difficult for you as a friend watching that and seeing him going through that,…” according to the Metro.

Osbourne responded, “It’s very ugly for both of them.

“What goes on at home between two people nobody knows. We all have our ugliness in every relationship but theirs was extreme.”

The TV star attended Depp and Jeff Beck’s London gig last week and has regularly voiced her opinion on the trial, which Depp won on Wednesday.

Osbourne told Piers Morgan’s “Uncensored” program when the verdict was announced, “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Calling Depp a “good human being” and a “gentle soul,” she added, “For me, I related to it so much and I know alcoholic behaviour inside out and backwards… but they were both abusive, both very, very abusive to each other.

“At any time she could have left. She wasn’t a little wallflower, she was a mover and shaker in town.”