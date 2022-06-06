Kacey Musgraves is calling out American Airlines for a very uncomfortable flight.

The singer took to Twitter to share her recent experience onboard a flight from the airline as she flew back from a show in Spain. She’s recently been performing at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona.

Musgraves tweeted at the airline’s official Twitter account with a two-page story about a male employee who acted with “unnecessary aggression.”

“Just ended my travels to/from my show in Spain on the most intense and honestly f–king awful flight on @americanair,” she began her post. “It’s extremely rare for me to want to come to a social media platform to complain about something like this.”

She detailed minor issues about her broken chair and the lack of wi-fi, before moving on to her actual complaint.

“But it was the appalling and shockingly hostile behaviour of a certain male employee (the flight’s chief purser) that I will be filing a massive complaint against along with many other passengers that were subject to his extremely overblown, unnecessary aggression and erratic behaviour,” she continued.

“He made me feel unsafe and upset to the point of crying and I witnessed another passenger he also made cry,” Musgraves wrote. “The female flight attendants on board vocalized their own disbelief, and struggles with him as well.”

The singer added that she would be taking her complaints to the proper channels, but wanted to hold the company accountable to the public.

Horrified Twitter users empathized with Musgraves, sharing their own experiences with the airline.

“I flew American for the first time on my way to Montana three weeks ago and it was actually the worst experience,” wrote one user.

“American Airlines left me stranded in the Chicago airport for 10 hours no food or water and refused to help me,” added another.

American Airlines responded in the comments and the conversation was taken to DMs.