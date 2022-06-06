A controversial TV ad in India is garnering condemnation from Bollywood stars.

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to slam the ad for men’s body spray Layer’r Shot, which centres on a joke which many accuse of making light of gang rape.

In the ad, a women is perusing a fragrance aisle at a store, with four men appearing to be following her around.

“We’re four, there’s one, who takes the shot?” one of the men says, as the woman turns to see them ogling her.

In a twist, it turns out that the men are actually looking at a canister of the Shot body spray, which one of the men then grabs.

Indian academic Ashok Swain tweeted out the ad, calling it out for “romanticizing gang rape.”

Actress Richa Chadha quote-tweeted Swain, writing that the ad “is not an accident” and commenting, “DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE?”

Chopra responded to Chadha, calling the ad “shameful and disgusting” and praising people for calling it out, which has led to the ad being taken off the air.

Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 4, 2022

Layer’r Shot has apologized for the ad, saying they “never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments or feelings or outrage any woman’s modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some,” according to CNN.