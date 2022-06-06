Chrishell Stause picks up the Best Reality Star award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony.

Chrishell Stause got emotional as she picked up the Best Reality Star award at Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony.

The “Selling Sunset” star made sure to thank her co-stars and everyone involved in the show as she took the stage to deliver her moving speech.

Stause also gave a shoutout to her ex Jason Oppenheim, who was in the crowd.

The real estate agent, who is now in a relationship with non-binary rapper G Flip, added: “Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality.

“I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was gonna go.”

She continued, holding back tears, “Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it.”

Drum roll, please 🥁 And the winner for Best Reality Star at the 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted goes to…. @Chrishell7 📺 pic.twitter.com/mFgXHoL2fM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

G Flip was in the crowd looking super proud of their partner. The pair were caught on camera sharing a kiss.

The “Selling Sunset” cast also appeared thrilled for Stause. One person who wasn’t in attendance at the ceremony was Christine Quinn. A source told People she wasn’t invited.