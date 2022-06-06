Adam Sandler has a weird explanation for his recent injury.

The actor appeared on “Good Morning America” with a huge bruise on his left eye and he didn’t keep the cause of his black eye a secret.

“This is something I have to discuss, right?” he said.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Reveals He ‘Popped’ His Groin While Filming ‘Hustle’ (Exclusive)

Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022

It turns out, the story behind his injury was pretty funny.

“I was in bed, middle of the night, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much,” he recalled. “I had my phone in the middle of the bed, I kicked my feet up to untuck it – the phone went flying, hit me in the head.”

The injury didn’t stop Sandler from trying to get some shut-eye, however.

“I refused to acknowledge it,” he added. “I felt blood and said, ‘Ah, there’s something going on, but I got to sleep.’ Kept sleeping, woke up.”

Host George Stephanopoulos was amused by what he called “the most elaborate black-eye story”.

“There’s nothing cool about this thing,” Sandler said with a laugh. “It looks so cool. When I’m on the streets of New York, like, I see people going, ‘Oh, OK. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, it was a bad accident.'”

READ MORE: Adam Sandler & Queen Latifah Talk ‘Hustle’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

This appearance continues the 55-year-old’s streak of appearing on live television with black eyes.

In a 2014 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with Drew Barrymore, who was pregnant at the time, he joked that her unborn child gave him the black eye. During 2015, he guested on Jimmy Kimmel’s special NBA Finals “Game Night” show and revealed he got a shiner from a pickup game of basketball.

“Some guy didn’t call a pick and smashed my head, my head blows and then I couldn’t lie about it,” he said, via Page Six. “I came home with a black eye and had to tell the truth — then paid a guy to change the tire.”