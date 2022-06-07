On Monday, actress Neve Campbell announced she will not be returning for the upcoming “Scream 6” due to an offer that “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Now, franchise co-star David Arquette is reacting to the news.

“A ‘Scream’ movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision,” the actor tells ComicBook.com. And while the actor says he’d love to see her return to the role in a future installment, Arquette acknowledges, “It’s all a business in a way.”

“They have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she’s still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future… I respect her decision, for sure,” he adds.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell Reacts To ‘Fellow Canadian’ The Weeknd Referencing Her In His New Song

Campbell announced she wouldn’t be returning to the slasher franchise over her salary offer.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement to ET. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.

She added, “To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell has starred as Sidney in every film in the “Scream” franchise, up to 2022’s franchise reboot, which earned $140 million at the box office.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell Was Once Attacked By A Bear On A Movie Set In Canada

“Scream 4” star Hayden Panettiere is set to return for “Scream 6”, along with new franchise cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

Meanwhile, Campbell is currently starring in Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer”, and is set for a recurring role in Peacock’s upcoming “Twisted Metal”.