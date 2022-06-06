On Monday, actress Neve Campbell announced she will not be returning for the upcoming “Scream 6” due to an offer that “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement to ET. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.

She added, “To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell has starred as Sidney in every film in the “Scream” franchise, up to 2022’s franchise reboot, which earned $140 million at the box office.

“Scream 4” star Hayden Panettiere is set to return for “Scream 6”, along with new franchise cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

Meanwhile, Campbell is currently starring in Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer”, and is set for a recurring role in Peacock’s upcoming “Twisted Metal”.