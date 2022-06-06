Click to share this via email

Jonah Hill is putting away the cigarettes.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the “Superbad” opened up about trying to quit smoking, sharing that he is committing to kicking the habit once and for all.

Alongside a selfie, Hill wrote in the caption, “Quitting smoking is the hardest s**t ever. I’ve struggled with it for a while. I’m finally quitting for good and am on day 3.”

Hill also encouraged fans who have been trying to quit smoking to join him in his journey.

“If you’re trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid way through your day that’s what I did,” he said. “Read Alan Carr’s ‘easy way to quit smoking’ and I’m also using nicotine patches. Let’s go! Jump on! 🤘😎”

In the comments, fans sent messages of support for Hill.

“U got this king,” one person wrote, while another added, “Knew you could do it!”

Celebrities also commented, including Michael B. Jordan, who wrote, “Proud of you my guy,” and Seth Rogen, who said, “Save your lungs my baby.”

Natasha Lyonne added, “Impressive!!!🔥🔥🔥,” and Pauly Shore offered the kind non sequitur, “Dammit you are handsome.”