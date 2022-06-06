Click to share this via email

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer get close on the set of their new movie.

Dressed in period clothing from the 1940s, the two “Maestro” stars were spotted filming a scene where they shared a kiss on the sidewalk in Manhattan next to a park.

Cooper, who plays composer Leonard Bernstein in the biopic, wore a tan trench coat and a green bowtie with his hair gelled back while Bomer wore a grey trench coat and brown oxford shoes. Bomer’s character is a clarinet player who was the composer’s lover.

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer – Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Bradley Cooper – Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

The upcoming film tells the story of Broadway legend Bernstein, who was the mind behind shows like West Side Story, and his complex relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, over the course of their lives.

The cast also includes Maya Hawke, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Silverman.

“Maestro” sees Cooper returning to the director’s chair, as well as co-writing the screenplay with Josh Singer.

Netflix released a first look at the movie in late May with pictures of the amazing transformation of the actor into Bernstein with the help of makeup and prosthetics.

Steven Spielberg was originally meant to direct and had cast Cooper in the lead role, but soon handed off the director’s role to the actor.

“Maestro” will be Cooper’s second directorial feature, after “A Star is Born” starring Lady Gaga.