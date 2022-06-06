The new trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel has arrived along with a release date and the announcement that Mark Hamill has joined the ensemble cast.

“The Sandman” follows Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — who after he is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

READ MORE: ‘The Sandman’: First Look At Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer Unveiled At DC FanDome

Describing the series as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven”, Netflix announced the hotly-anticipated show will land on the streaming platform on Aug. 5.

On Monday, Netflix also announced Hamill will join the series as the voice of Merv Pumpkinhead. He joins Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, John Cameron Mitchell, Joely Richardson, and Vivienne Acheampong as part of the ensemble cast.