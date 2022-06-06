Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, turned 1 on Saturday and a precious new portrait of the young royal has just been released.

The candid snap taken of “Lili” — more formally, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — was taken by Meghan and Harry’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman, a spokesperson for the couple told ET Canada via email. Lili, like her older brother Archie, has clearly inherited her father’s red hair.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

The Sussexes’ spokesperson added that the photo was taken at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s UK home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday during a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” in celebration of Lili’s birthday. Meghan and Harry were in the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Sit Apart From Kate Middleton And Prince William At Platinum Jubilee Service

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Lili’s first birthday portrait and that of her namesake, her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (whose childhood nickname was Lilibet).

Princess Elizabeth at St Paul’s Walden Bury, 1927, (pub. 1937). The future Queen Elizabeth II (1926). A photograph from the Illustrated London News: Coronation Record Number, (London, 1937). — The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Close family and friends were in attendance at Lili’s birthday party, and baker Claire Ptak, who baked Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake back in 2018, crafted a special birthday cake for little Lili.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson also told ET Canada that the couple are incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes they’ve received. READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Greeted By Cheers As They Attend First Official Royal Engagement In 2 Years

The spokesperson added that people around the world donated over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Lili’s honour, an act that amazed the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be incredibly grateful for the support shown to World Central Kitchen as it’s an organization near to their hearts.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly already arrived back in Montecito, California.