Actor Johnny Depp greets courtroom staff after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022.

More than one juror in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial was seen falling asleep during the six week-long proceedings, according to the official stenographer in the court room.

“There were a few jurors who were dozing off,” court stenographer Judy Bellinger said in a new interview with Law&Crime Network on Monday.

Asked where the sleepy jurors were sat, Bellinger said there were some in both the front and back rows. The identities of all jurors in the case were previously ordered sealed for one year by Judge Penny Azarcate.

“And it was tough,” Bellinger added. “There were a lot of video deposition, and [the jurors] would just sit there and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop.”

Bellinger made her remarks while discussing one of the alternate jurors in the case who watched the entire trial but was told before deliberations began that they would not be participating in the jury’s decision. Bellinger described that juror — whom she identified as female — as the “best” juror in the jury box.

Actor Johnny Depp chats with the court stenographer during a break amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27, 2022. — JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most,” Stenographer said. “I watched her facial expressions, she was very deeply into every word that was being said. I thought she would’ve made a great juror, and she did not get to see it to the end.”

“She was paying close attention,” Bellinger continued, saying the juror was “listening very intently.”

“She never dozed off,” she added. “Never her; never her.”