Adam Sandler found himself in an interesting situation with some seagulls during a recent visit to Spain.

The actor stopped by “The Tonight Show” to promote his new movie “Hustle”, which was shot in Philadelphia and Spain, and chat with Jimmy Fallon.

“I was swimming in the Mediterranean — it’s very salty, the sea over there, so you float. You don’t even have to try to tread water, you just float! So I’m floating around, having a fun time floating, Sandman just floating around.”

“I look up and I see a beach, and I start floating closer to the beach — and everybody’s nude. They’re all feeling great about themselves being nude — no one even cares. There’s older people nude, people who look good, people who don’t look so good nude.

“Everyone’s nude, they don’t care, they just feel comfortable, they’re just like, ‘It doesn’t matter, this is me, I’m gonna be nude.'”

The star insisted he also wanted to “feel comfortable and confident,” so he joined the party.

He shared: “I take my bathing suit off and I go, ‘I shouldn’t do this. Someone’s gonna take my picture and ruin my life. Lemme just stay underwater, this was a mistake.’

“I’m looking for my bathing suit but because it’s so salty, the testicles were floating up, so you could see them floating on top of the water, and the thing attached to the testicles was floating around too. I was trying to push it down, it kept coming back up, floating.”

Sandler said of things going from bad to worse, “The Spanish seagull — I think it translated to the word ‘worm’ — starts coming towards me. Then one of the other seagulls, ‘No, no worm!’ And then a third seagull goes, ‘McDonald french fry!’ So they started coming at me — I gave it to them! I was a guest in their country, I said, ‘You have a good time!'”