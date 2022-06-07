Click to share this via email

John Cena is returning to the ring.

During Monday night’s RAW, WWE announced that Cena would be making his eagerly anticipated return 20 years after his television debut on June 27, 2002.

He’ll appear on the Monday night show on June 27.

Cena famously lost to Kurt Angle in his debut, but earned the respect of the WWE Universe, SportsKeeda reported.

The actor responded to the big announcement, posting on Twitter:

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth https://t.co/wj72M0qMW1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

He also shared WWE’s post about the lessons other wrestlers have learned from him:

Success isn’t defined by what you have done, but what you pass onto those who come next. If honesty is the core of any relationship, support must be how we show it. Thank you all for the kind words, I’m always in your corner. https://t.co/A3u1Hdst6l — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 6, 2022

Cena spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about a possible WWE return back in January.

He insisted at the time, “I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home — I love it.”