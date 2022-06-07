John Cena is returning to the ring.

During Monday night’s RAW, WWE announced that Cena would be making his eagerly anticipated return 20 years after his television debut on June 27, 2002.

He’ll appear on the Monday night show on June 27.

Cena famously lost to Kurt Angle in his debut, but earned the respect of the WWE Universe, SportsKeeda reported.

The actor responded to the big announcement, posting on Twitter:

He also shared WWE’s post about the lessons other wrestlers have learned from him:

Cena spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about a possible WWE return back in January.

He insisted at the time, “I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home — I love it.”

