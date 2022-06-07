Kristen Stewart is seeking gay ghost hunters.

The actress is teaming up with stylist CJ Romero and the team behind “Queer Eye”, Scout Productions, for an upcoming queer paranormal show.

Romero shared some details on Instagram, with Stewart saying in a video clip: “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye’, ‘Legendary’, ‘The Hype’, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever.

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators.”

Romero questioned in his caption, “Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert… and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!”

