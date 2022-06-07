Johnny Depp is joining the world of TikTok.

The actor created an account on the social media platform in the aftermath of his winning verdict in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. His profile reads “Occasional Thespian”.

Depp has already amassed 3.6 million followers on his new account.

In celebration of his new account and the result of the defamation case, his first video on the platform is dedicated to his supporters.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” he began his post.

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” he continued. “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The video features a montage of fans waiting outside the courthouses with signs of support as well as footage of him rocking out at the Jeff Beck concert in England, where he awaited the verdict.

The move comes after the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard in the trial.

The trial took place over the course of six weeks and ended with a verdict ruling in Depp’s favour, with the actor being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was reduced to the statutory limit of $350,000. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim.

Depp reacted to the win with a statement on Instagram: “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.”