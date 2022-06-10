It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 10, 2022

Demi Lovato – “Skin Of My Teeth”

Demi Lovato is back and their new single is showing off their rock and pop-punk roots. Lovato announced the new track alongside the release of their upcoming album Holy FVCK, which is set for release on August 19. “Skin Of My Teeth” shows off Demi’s infectious vocals and adds multi-layered artistry to the already powerhouse vocalist. With lyrics such as “Demi leaves rehab again”, Lovato shows off her vulnerable songwriting skills while providing fans a smash hit.

BTS – “Yet To Come”, plus Proof (ALBUM)

Popular K-pop boy band BTS’s new album Proof is finally here and the BTS Army can rejoice. With it comes the catchy jingle “Yet To Come”. This positive song is a lovely reminder that the best in life is yet to come, but of course it has that BTS magic touch, which we’re sure means it will reach the top of the charts in no time.

Halsey – “So Good”

Lizzo – “Grrrls”

If you’re looking for a feel-good song this Friday that will have you and your girls up on your feet, look no further! Lizzo drops another infectious bop with “Grrrls”, off her upcoming studio album Special. “Grrrls” is a call-out to her recent Amazon show “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”, as well as her second album, Big Grrrl Small World. We can only imagine what fun, TikTok dance this song will song inspire.

Maluma – “Nos Comemos Vivos” with Chencho Corleone, plus The Love & Sex Tape (Album)

It’s always a good day when Maluma surprises fans with new music. Not only did he drop his new single titled “Nos Comemos Vivos” with Chencho Corleone, but he dropped a surprise album titled The Love & Sex Tape. Maluma’s new 8-track project features some heavy hitters such as Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavarez, Arcangel, De La Ghetto and Feid.

Kelly Clarkson – “Call Out My Name”, plus Kellyoke (EP)

Beloved global superstar Kelly Clarkson takes her talk-show smash hit concept and turns it into an EP with Kellyoke. The 6-track collection of studio recordings features some of Clarkson’s favourite covers performed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “Call Out My Name” by the Weeknd.

Journey – “Don’t Give Up On Us”

Journey’s “Don’t Give Up On Us” is “a very melodic song. It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown-sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it”, says band member Neal Schon. The group drop the new song ahead of their upcoming album, Freedom, which is set for a July 8 release.

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Bastille – “Remind Me”, Josh Levi and Normani – “Don’t They (REMIX)”, Deorro and Ally Brooke – “La Cita”, Cat Burns and Sam Smith – “Go”, Eddie Benjamin and Alessia Cara – “Only You”, Mashmello and Khalid – “Numb”, SZA – “Tread Carefully“, Saucy Santana and Latto – “Booty”, Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage and Tyler The Creator – “Cash In Cash Out”, KANGDANIEL – “Parade”, Nina Nesbitt – “Pressure Makes Diamonds”, Pale Waves – “Reasons To Live”, Muni Long – “Baby Boo ft. Saweetie”, Fana Hues – “Drive”, Darren Hayes – “Poison Blood”, King Calaway – “When I Get Home”, Hunter Brothers – “Peace, Love & Country Music”, METRIC – “What Feels Like Eternity”, Nacho – “Perro Mujeriego”, & Alex Rose “ENR”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna is releasing a greatest-hits album featuring 50 No. 1 hits from across four decades. The album drops June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey are releasing their first studio album in over a decade on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is headed for a summer release, on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B., “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! At The Disco return with their new album Viva Las Vengeance set for an Aug 19, 2022, release. The titled track “Viva Las Vengeance” is out now.

Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

Johnny Orlando’s highly anticipated debut album all the things that could go wrong is coming August 19, 2022. The album features his latest single “blur”.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)