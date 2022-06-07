Brad Pitt can’t seem to catch a break in “Bullet Train”.

Sony released a new trailer for its upcoming, action-packed thriller starring Pitt as an agent known ironically as Ladybug.

“My bad luck is biblical,” he explains, “I’m not even trying to kill people and someone dies.”

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Talks Filming ‘Bullet Train’ Fight Scenes With Brad Pitt: ‘I F**ked Up His Face’

His handler, played by Sandra Bullock, assures him that his first mission back will be a simple one: retrieve a brief case from aboard a bullet train in Japan. Things get complicated when he realizes there are assassins on board all vying for the same briefcase, and that this mission might involve “the largest criminal organization on the planet.” What ensues is a violent race to finish as they all compete to complete their mysterious missions.

The cast includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and rapper Bad Bunny.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Boards The ‘Bullet Train’ In Star-Studded Assassin Battle

Set on a high-speed shinkansen or bullet train speeding between Tokyo and Morioka, Japan, the film is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Kôtarô Isaka.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch directs the film with an adapted screenplay by Zak Olkewicz.

“Bullet Train” arrives in theatres on August 5.