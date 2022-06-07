The next chapter in the “Predator” franchise is near. On Tuesday, 20th Century and Disney+ released the full trailer for “Prey”, an all-new action-thriller from 20th Century Studios directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The intense trailer gives fans a look at the mysterious new Predator and the characters he’ll be hunting in the upcoming film, set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.

READ MORE: ‘Shoresy’ Star Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat Says Gigs For Indigenous Talent Are ‘Getting There’ But Work Is Left To Do

“Prey” tells the story of “a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior.”

Amber Midthunder as Naru in “Prey” — Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The official film synopsis explains that Naru “has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Amber Midthunder as Naru in “Prey”‘s official film poster — Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The film hopes to provide an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and bring a level of authenticity that is true to its Indigenous peoples, which filmmakers were committed to creating by casting Native and First Nations talent almost entirely.

READ MORE: Indigenous Cast Revealed For Marvel Origin Story Series ‘Echo’

The films stars Amber Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”), Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”) and Dane DiLiegro (“American Horror Stories”) as the Predator. The film also features Native Comanche producer Jhane Myers.

Harlan Kywayhat as Itsee in “Prey” — Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Cody Big Tobacco as Ania, Dakota Beavers as Taabe, Stormee Kipp as Wasape, Skye Pelletier as Tabu, and Tymon Carter as Huupi in “Prey” — Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Additionally, “Prey” will make movie history as the first feature-length film on a streaming platform that will be available entirely in Comanche as a language option, or with Comanche subtitles.

Prior to the release of the trailer, director Trachtenberg spoke with ComicBook.com, noting that “Prey” is “a brutal, intense, very R-rated movie” that “took inspiration from the latest God of War video game.”

The film briefly features the shield from the video game and inspired the way that Nadu “wields her axe,” inventing “something very cool for that Tomahawk.”

READ MORE: Ashley Callingbull Talks Making History As First-Ever Indigenous Model To Appear In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Dane DiLiegro as the Predator in “Prey” — Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Teasing the film’s Predator, Trachtenberg said he is “perhaps from a different hemisphere of the planet and a little bit of a different breed,” noting that his look is “familiar, but new.”

“I’m excited for people, even for diehard fans, to really see something they hadn’t seen before.”

“Prey” premieres August 5 on Disney+ (under the Star banner).