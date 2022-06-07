In the latest issue of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors”, Andrew Garfield interviews Zendaya. The pair discuss working together for the first time last year on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the “Euphoria” episode that had fans checking in on the actress.

Zendaya, who plays MJ opposite a set of Peter Parkers, including Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland in the latest “Spider-Man” instalment, comments on the famous scene involving all three Peter Parkers, noting that “the amount of joy that brought people is so cool.”

“To see you guys have that moment together was special,” she says, adding that the scene had an “effect on so many people,” including herself.

“I remember when I read that [scene], it made me very happy,” Zendaya shares.

“It’s about brotherhood,” Garfield adds. “I love the idea that maybe Tom [Holland]’s Peter would’ve suffered the same fate as Andrew’s Peter if Andrew hadn’t have somehow come into that universe and learned from the mistakes of the past — and made sure that my younger brother and his love didn’t have the same fate.”

Speaking of Holland, Zendaya recalls how her boyfriend and “Spider-Man” co-star was “so nervous” to shoot the scene with Garfield and Maguire because he didn’t “want to step on anyone’s toes.”

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya — Photo: Alexi Lubomirski for Variety

Garfield later gushes over Zendaya’s impressive “human” portrayal of her “Euphoria” character Ruth’s struggles in season 2 of the HBO series, specifically episode 5, “one of the most relentless episodes of television” he’s ever seen.

Zendaya confesses that she was “actually very afraid to shoot that episode” and “was dreading having to do it” since “it had been written for a while before the pandemic.”

After the episode aired, the star of the hit show explains how she got “a lot of messages from people checking in” on her, which she thought was “quite sweet” and “appreciated.”

The actress has had “the privilege of playing [Rue] for a while,” allowing her to portray the character “without ever shying away from the devastation and the ugliness of what [real human emotion] can create.”

“I’ve had the luxury of living in her skin for a bit. And the closeness that I share with [show writer] Sam [Levinson] is huge, because Rue is very much based on him as a teenager,” Zendaya says.

The “Dune” star shares that she’s “very protective over Rue because of all the people that she represents.”

“I know that sometimes maybe the world won’t be as kind to her as I am. And that’s hard for me.”

Fore more on Garfield’s interview with Zendaya, check out Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue.