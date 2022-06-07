Netflix just dropped the new teaser-trailer for “Manifest” season 4.

There’s no release date for the upcoming season as of yet, but the streaming service let fans know that it’s on the way.

The clip shows Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) looking around for clues regarding their time-travelling mystery after their missing airplane suddenly reappears after five years.

A synopsis for the show reads, “After being presumed dead, 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 try to reintegrate into the society. However, disturbing realities come to light which unsettle them.”

It was revealed last year that “Manifest” would be picked up for one more season after it was cancelled by NBC.

Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated. Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021

Just Jared previously reported that child actor Jack Messina won’t be back as his character Cal, with Ty Doran returning to play the older version of Cal.

Also not returning is Athena Karkanis, who played Cal’s mom Grace Stone; her exit from the show isn’t a surprise to fans, given that the character died at the end of the previous season.

However, the good news for fans is that the rest of the cast will be returning, including Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez and Matt Long.