Fans can expect a sequel — not a reboot — to the 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?”.

Tony Danza, who played Tony Micelli on the show, confirmed something was in the works during an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto for “Good Day New York”.

As he was questioned why there wouldn’t be a “Taxi” reboot, Danza said, “I don’t think you should do every show in a reboot.

“You know why they do reboots, right? The only reason why they do it is because they can’t promote them.

“How do you launch a new show with all this fragmentation? So you have to have something that people recognize,” Danza added.

The actor went on, “I’m still waiting to see what happens with the sequel to ‘Who’s the Boss?’ It’s not a reboot.”

He insisted they hadn’t shot anything, adding: “We’re waiting for the writers.”

Danza said that Judith Light, who played Angela Bower, would play a “small part” in the sequel, but it would mainly feature him and Alyssa Milano (Samantha Micelli).