Dermot Mulroney is joining the cast of “Scream 6”.

The 58-year-old actor, perhaps best known for his role in Julia Roberts’ “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, is set to play a police officer in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.

The addition comes nearly a month after it was announced that Hayden Panettiere will be returning to reprise her role as Kirby Reed, whom Panettiere played more than a decade ago in the fourth installment.

Mulroney and Panettiere will be joining a host of familiar faces, including Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara), all of whom have also been confirmed to be returning for the new sequel. According to a press release, principal photography is scheduled to begin this summer.

However, one leading lady will not be returning. Neve Campbell, who originated the role of Sidney Prescott, released a statement saying a salary dispute ultimately led to her decision to depart the franchise.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next ‘Scream’ film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell said in the statement. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

She added, “To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell had previously told ET that she wasn’t sure if she’d return to the sequel, saying, “I don’t know if I am,” before adding, “can’t get into it.”

The “Scream” saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a fresh chapter.

Back in March, Courteney Cox also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.

“I got the script yesterday,” Cox said on the podcast “Just for Variety With Marc Malkin”. “I haven’t read it yet, I just got it. I’m excited to read it.”

The actress added that production could be starting in the next few months, saying, “I know they’re going to start filming… I think, in June, in Canada.”

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything!” she added with a laugh, before quipping, “Let me tell you the killer!”

“Scream 6” is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

