Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wants to help promote healthy attitudes towards body image.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards in a hot pink flapper-style dress that showed off her legs, something she noted she received negative feedback about on social media.

The star didn’t take this lying down and took to Instagram to defend herself.

READ MORE: Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Decision To Get A Neck Lift: ‘Would You Prefer I Lie?’

She wrote, “For anyone messaging me that I shouldn’t have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it.”

Mellencamp continued, “Let’s normalize the reality. I work hard to for my mental and physical body to feel good.”

For comments on the flashiness of her outfit, however, she responded in good humour.

“(For those messaging that the outfit looks like I am auditioning for DWTS – you aren’t wrong. It does 🤣🤣🤣 💃🏼 )” she joked.

READ MORE: Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Father’s Ex Meg Ryan ‘Is Such An Incredible Person’

The 40-year-old openly talks about promoting healthy self-image and runs a weight loss program All In by Teddi.

She shared a candid shot of her body after her time on “Celebrity Big Brother” after “eating nonstop candy and cakes.”

The reality star shared that she gained 10-pounds during her time on the show and wanted to share her experience to hold herself “accountable” and make her “overall health a priority again.”