Nick Jonas is reassuring fans that he’s doing fine.

Concern arose online from his fans after paparazzi captured footage of the star limping into the hospital while still in his red and white softball uniform with his brother Kevin Jonas . Later footage captured the musician in a seemingly better condition, walking more steadily out of the hospital with his brother.

A fan quote-retweeted the video and directed their tweet to Jonas with the words, “It is so wrong to film this but I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas”.

Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 6, 2022

He replied to the message to confirm he was doing much better.

“Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” said Jonas.

The musician and his brothers have been performing as The Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas for their residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM. They still have scheduled performances from June 9 – 11.