Queen Latifah is sharing her thoughts on weight and obesity in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”.

In a preview clip for the episode, the “Hustle” star looks back on the first time that her personal trainer told her that she fell into the obesity category on the BMI [Body Mass Index] scale.

READ MORE: ‘Auntie’ Queen Latifah Teaches Gabrielle Union’s Daughter How To Play Pool In Sweet Video

“I hooked up with this trainer, Janette. She’s showing me different body types, and she’s like, ‘This is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity,'” she explained.

“I was mad at that. That pissed me off… I was like, what? Me? I’m just thick! She said you are 30 percent over where you should be. And I’m like, ‘Obesity?'” she added.

Latifah went on to discuss BMI and the ways in which the system is influenced by racial and societal biases.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler & Queen Latifah Talk ‘Hustle’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The full episode drops Wednesday, June 8 on Facebook Watch.