Kris Jenner insists that she and Corey Gamble are not married but Khloé Kardashian is not entirely convinced.

There are rumours swirling that Jenner and Gamble secretly tied the knot, away from curious eyes — so much so that her daughter questioned her about it on an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians”.

“I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” Kardashian said in E! News‘ teaser.

“No, I’m not secretly married,” Jenner insisted after a short laugh.

Kardashian was not convinced, taking a look at the yellow stone-embedded ring on Jenner’s finger: “Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring].”

“Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big-a** party?” Jenner said.

“He’s been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything… There’s so much security,” Jenner said of Gamble.

“I love that side of him,” she added, “because he’s always really protective.”

Jenner and Gamble met in 2014 and went public with their relationship in 2015. They recently moved in together.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air Thursdays on Hulu.