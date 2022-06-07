Justin Bieber has cancelled his upcoming shows for his “Justice Tour” in Toronto. The “Hold On” singer was scheduled to perform on June 7 and June 8 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Bieber shared the disappointing news to his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders),” he wrote. “To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

Photo: Instagram/ JustinBieber

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour shows in Toronto, ON on June 7th and 8th have been postponed. pic.twitter.com/ZVWvtR0iah — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 7, 2022

The next few shows will be postponed to a later date! We will inform you once the details are settled in. For now, let’s hope Justin gets better and focus on being healthy 💜 https://t.co/uTqXx8P3SY — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 7, 2022

The performer also cancelled his following show in Washington on June 10.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show in Washington, DC on June 10th has been postponed. — Details to come for a rescheduled date and refunds. — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 7, 2022

Bieber did not share any details pertaining to his sickness and has yet to announce the rescheduled Toronto show dates.