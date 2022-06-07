Justin Bieber has cancelled his upcoming shows for his “Justice Tour” in Toronto. The “Hold On” singer was scheduled to perform on June 7 and June 8 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Bieber shared the disappointing news to his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders),” he wrote. “To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

Photo: Instagram/ JustinBieber
The performer also cancelled his following show in Washington on June 10.

Bieber did not share any details pertaining to his sickness and has yet to announce the rescheduled Toronto show dates.