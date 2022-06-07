Tim Burton sees a lot of irony in dated criticisms of “Batman Returns” and the movies that came after.

Burton recently sat down to celebrate 30 years of “Batman Returns”, Burton’s second and final stint as “Batman” director. The caped crusader has become more and more grim in recent years with films like Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” standing our as particularly dark. That winning formula is something Burton was criticized for.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Officially Confirmed For ‘The Batman 2’

“It is funny to see [Reeves’ ‘The Batman’] now, because all these memories come back of, ‘It’s too dark,’” Burton told Empire magazine. “So, it makes me laugh a little bit.”

Added Burton: “[Back then] they went the other way. That’s the funny thing about it. But then I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I’m too weird, I’m too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go f**k yourself.’ Seriously. So yeah, I think that’s why I didn’t end up [doing a third film]…”

READ MORE: Henry Winkler Is The New Batman: ‘I’ve Got The Whole Costume’

Following Burton’s departure from the franchise, Joel Schumacher took control of the wheel with the divisive “Batman Forever” and the overwhelmingly maligned “Batman & Robin”, both of which featured aggressive nipples protruding from the Batsuit.

“Batman Returns” premiered in wide release on June 19, 1992.