Jamie Foxx is on the hunt for vampires in the first look at Netflix’s upcoming film “Day Shift”.
In a new behind-the-scenes clip, shared by Netflix as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase, viewers get a glimpse of the “amazing” yet “practical” stunts seen throughout the film’s intense “gun fights, car chases, and motorcycle chases.”
“Day Shift” also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco as Foxx’s fellow vampire hunters.
Go behind-the-scenes with @iamjamiefoxx on the set of Day Shift, a new action-packed supernatural comedy premiering August 12
— Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2022
Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski, who brought the “John Wick” films to life, provide a “fresh take” on “vampire mythology” in the upcoming movie.
Get your popcorn ready because Foxx promises major “popcorn-eating moments” in “Day Shift”, debuting Aug. 12 on Netflix.