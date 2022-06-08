Corus is ready for fall, unveiling an ambitious slate of the most sought-after series premiering across its specialty networks and streaming platforms.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Canadian media company held its upfront presentation, revealing the new series coming to such speciality networks as Showcase, W Network, HGTV Canada and more.

In addition to the previously announced slate of Canadian originals renewed and greenlit for its specialty portfolio, Corus also announced a number of new series coming up for the 2022-23 TV season.

“With new and longstanding partnerships, beloved brands that viewers love, big talent and always-fresh content, Corus continues to be the leader in Canada’s entertainment and kids specialty programming. As the exclusive Canadian home to the most coveted content, Corus is proud to deliver the most sought-after lineup of must-see TV year after year,” said Daniel Eves, senior vice president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “By offering all of our top premium programming live and on demand on our streaming platforms, including STACKTV, we continue to generate new audiences and increase reach of our content. This year on STACKTV, audiences are up 80 per cent and continue to grow as we expand our distribution.”

DRAMA

Several new Peacock series will be coming to either Showcase or W Network, Corus’ top drama networks, including: “Pitch Perfect”, starring Adam DeVine reprising his beloved character Bumper Allen from the hit film franchise as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin; “A Friend of the Family”, starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey in a limited series telling harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family friend; and “The Resort”, a new dramedy about a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

Also coming soon are: “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”, written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, reuniting the film’s original cast including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau nearly 25 years after the film premiered in theatres; and “Vampire Academy”, based on the popular young adult fiction novels; “Bupkis”, starring Pete Davidson in a heightened, fictionalized version of his real life with Edie Falco playing his mom.

More premium scripted dramas include: “The Lazarus Project”, a riveting, action thriller; “Irreverent, a fish out of water crime drama; and The Midwich Cuckoos”, a modern reimagining of the classic sci-fi novel led by the incomparable Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley.

Upcoming drama series include: “The Undeclared War”, set in the world of cyber security and stars Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, Maisie

Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, German Segal, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Hattie Morahan, Ed Stoppard, Kerry Godliman and Mark Rylance; and “Funny Woman”, starring Gemma Arterton as a young woman who finds her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom.

Corus’ drama networks will also see: “Tom Swift”, an enthralling action-adventure mystery starring Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray and inspired by the Tom Swift book series.

Also coming this fall is “Walker: Independence”, a wild-west origin story

to The CW’s “Walker” set in the late 1800s, and later this year, DC comics fans can look out for “Gotham Knights”, a new superhero series featuring a team of mismatched fugitives who must band together to become its next generation of saviours known as the Gotham Knights.

Adult Swim, a Top 20 specialty network, continues to offer the best in original animation and live action programming to its massive loyal fanbase of young adults. Adult Swim fans can look forward to “Housing Complex C”, which centres around Kimi who lives in a small, low-cost housing complex located in the seaside town of Kurosaki, where trouble seems to follow her wherever she goes and horrific incidents begin to occur. Also coming soon to Adult Swim in Canada are two new animated series: “Royal Crackers”, which follows two brothers who live in their comatose father’s house waiting for him to die (he never does) so they can inherit his cracker company empire; and “Uzumaki”, a four episode miniseries based on the “Shogakukan” manga by legendary author Junji Ito. Plus, fans can get excited for an anime spin-off of the Emmy-winning series, “Rick and Morty: The Anime”, which will also be coming to the network.

UNSCRIPTED AND REALITY

Food Network Canada will be introducing: “Bobby and Sophie On the Coast”, with Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie setting off on an incredible food tour across the sunny California coastline; “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night”, in which see Guy Fieri hosts Hollywood celebrities and their closest friends and family for an evening of off-the-hook food, drinks and games.

Magnolia Network Canada will be adding: “Silos Baking Competition”, in which talented home bakers compete for $25,000 and an opportunity to get their winning dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Silos Baking Co. bakery; “In With the Old, following designers, builders, and old-home enthusiasts with a passion for transforming abandoned structures; and “Making Modern with Brooke & Brice”, featuring a married duo who launch a home remodelling business that flips the script on traditional home renovation roles by seeing Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer.

Joining HGTV Canada will be new series: “Christina in the Country”, following Christina Hall, star of mega-hit series “Flip or Flop” and Christina on the Coast, on her next adventure expanding her design business across the country and putting down roots at her Tennessee farm as a second home.