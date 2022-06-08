Global has unveiled its programming lineup for the 2022/23 TV season, announcing the news at Wednesday’s Corus upfront presentations.

Joining a roster of established hits — including Canada’s #1 series (“Survivor”), #1 drama (“9-1-1”), last fall’s #1 new show (“CSI: Vegas”) and #1 new comedy (“Ghosts”) are five new series.

Global’s first new pick-up joining the fall lineup is the much talked-about lighthearted drama “So Help Me Todd”. Academy Award-winner Marcia Gay Harden stars razor-sharp and meticulous attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented — and also scruffy and aimless — son Todd (Sean Astin) as her law firm’s in-house investigator.

“Fire Country” stars former “SEAL Team” cast member Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

Then there’s the highly anticipated “Monarch”, a sweeping, multi-generational music drama starring Oscar-winner Sarandon, multi-Platinum country music star Trace Adkins and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel. Reigning king and queen of country music Albie Roman (Adkins) and wife Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke (Joshua Sasse) and sister Gigi (Beth Ditto).

Global — Global

Meanwhile, “The Real Love Boat” puts a reality show spin on the beloved TV classic by bringing together singles who travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry as they navigate the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

Also moving to Global’s comedy lineup this fall is “Home Economics”, the Topher Grace-starring sitcom now entering its third season. The series takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

Global

“As last fall’s most-watched Canadian network in core primetime, Global is back to win primetime once again with Canada’s most impressive roster of premium content on conventional network television,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “With returning proven hits like ‘Survivor’, ‘CSI: Vegas’ and ‘Ghosts’ anchoring Global’s schedule, combined with fresh, sought-after new series pick-ups including ‘So Help Me Todd’, ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Monarch’, audiences will find the most entertaining lineup all available on Global and across our streaming services.”