Emma Heming Willis is trying to take better care of herself.

The model, actress and wife to Bruce Willis shared a post to her instagram story of a quote she said during a recent interview with “The Bump” that reads, “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself.”

The post was shared to The Womens Alzheimers Movement’s Instagram feed on May 23 and on Monday, Emma reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story, writing, “When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins.”

“I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore,” she added.

During the interview, published last month, Heming Willis opened up about how she constantly puts her “family’s needs above [her] own,” struggling” to make time for herself, which has taken a toll on her mental health.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me,” Emma explained. “I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must… I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

Emma, 43, and husband Bruce, 67, share daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.

In March, Willis’ family revealed on social media that Bruce is “stepping away” from his acting career following his aphasia diagnosis, which they noted “is a really challenging time for our family.”