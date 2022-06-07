Lil Nas X has taken his grievances with BET and channeled them into a new song.

The “Industry Baby” hitmaker, 23, released a snippet of the new track on Tuesday that blasts the TV network after he received zero nominations at this year’s upcoming BET Awards.

Lil Nas X posted a video on Twitter of him singing and at times lip-syncing to the song, captioning the tweet, “F[***] BET! F[***] BET!” Those words are also the opening lines of the track, which Lil Nas X revealed is titled, “Late To Da Party” and features YB (aka YoungBoy, aka NBA YoungBoy).

Lil Nas X began blasting BET last week almost immediately after they failed to give him a single nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. Alluding to the fact that his songs “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” both hit #1 on the charts, and his album, Montero, debuted at the number 2 slot on the charts, Nas sent a follow up tweet, saying, “[I] feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Shortly after releasing the teaser of “Late To Da Party” on Tuesday, Nas began addressing questions and comments he was receiving about the track. He tweeted, “this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us [sic].” Nas has previously expressed his belief that homophobia was a motivating factor behind the BET snub.

Referring to his 5 nominations at this year’s Grammys, he added, “how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping [sic].”

Lil Nas X has not revealed when his new track will be released.