Could the star of Netflix hits “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” be playing Madonna in the long-awaited biopic of the pop icon?

That’s the report coming from Variety, which claims that “sources familiar with the project” say that Garner is the frontrunner of more than a dozen potential candidates for the project, which Madonna herself will direct.

According to another Variety‘s source, Garner has been offered the role; her team is reportedly considering the offer, and is expected to accept it.

READ MORE: Laura Linney Reacts To Madonna Spoiling The New Season Of ‘Ozark’: ‘I’m Just Happy She Watches’

The film, to be produced by Universal Pictures, will follow Madonna’s early years striving for the pop stardom she would eventually achieve.

Other actresses reportedly in contention for the role include Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie and Odessa Young, along with singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.

In her announcement of the project, Madonna said she hoped to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

ET Canada has reached out to reps for both Madonna and Garner.

READ MORE: Julia Garner Responds To Rumours She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic

Meanwhile, Garner has been rumoured to be the top contender to play Madonna for some time, and addressed the rumours during a February appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

“You know, you know as much as I do,” said Garner coyly when asked about the casting by a phone caller.