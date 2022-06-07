Cole Sprouse has got back! The “Riverdale” actor took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a photoshopped selfie of his butt. Taken in part to get the attention of his PR team, the selfie saw Sprouse standing in a bedroom, with the mirror behind him revealing a much larger, inflated backside than fans would expect to see on the 29-year-old actor.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” Sprouse quipped in the caption.

The NSFW snap was met with plenty of supportive and hilarious comments from friends, fans and his “Riverdale” co-stars alike, including Skeet Ulrich, who left behind a slew of crying laughing emojis, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” as well as Vanessa Morgan, his “Moonshot” co-star, Lana Condor, and more.

“No,” Condor wrote, while Morgan commented simply using a skull emoji, “💀.”

Mason Gooding, who too starred in “Moonshot” alongside Sprouse, also commented, writing, “Hate to see you go, love to watch u leave 😪.”

While it seems the photo was posted as a joke, Sprouse has previously discussed the trappings of Hollywood and the success he’s attained since starring in the beloved TV drama.

Speaking to ET at PaleyFest in April, the actor spoke about how hard it is to “keep your head on straight” in Tinseltown.

“I would say, if I were to talk to myself six years ago, I’d be like, ‘Hey man, this is actually going to be quite big, keep your head on straight,” Sprouse shared.

Fame makes that hard to do, with Sprouse telling ET that the industry cultivates a “tremendous amount of selfishness.”

“I think fame has that effect regardless of age. I think it really does,” he said. “And I think the culture of celebrity and entertainment in general, is one that encourages and cultivates a tremendous amount of selfishness.”

Sprouse continued, “And I think it’s important to remind yourself, that the lifestyle you want to live and using your job to work towards that lifestyle is a much more effective means at a long-term career than working for your job, or basing your job around a potential accolade and an ego that you could acquire through the praise and the selfishness that the industry sort of encourages.”

While Sprouse said it’s tough to not overload yourself on Hollywood’s proverbial buffet, he maintained that refueling and recharging are a must.

MORE FROM ET:

Why Cole Sprouse Is ‘Violently Defensive’ of Past Female Disney Stars

‘Riverdale’: Cole Sprouse on When the Show Could End and the Teen TV Revival Trend (Exclusive)

‘Riverdale’: Cole Sprouse Admits His Least Favorite Jughead Story