Actors Jack Wagner (L) and Kristina Wagner attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at a private residence on July 29, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Harrison Wagner, the son of beloved “General Hospital” actors Jack and Kristina Wagner, has passed away at the age of 27.

Wagner’s body was found in his car early on Monday morning in a North Hollywood parking lot according to a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. No cause or manner of death has been released and an autopsy is still pending, as ET and other outlets have reported.

Neither of Harrison’s parents, Jack, 64, nor Kristina, 59, have publicly commented on their son’s tragic passing. Though the couple divorced in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, the actors remained friends. The pair also share Harrison’s older brother, Peter, 31.

Harrison is also survived by his sister, Kerry, whom Jack has from a relationship prior to his marriage to Kristina.

In addition to “General Hospital”, Jack has starred on “Melrose Place”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, and “When Calls The Heart.” Kristina still appears on “GH” and also appeared alongside Jack on “When Calls The Heart” from 2015 to 2016.

Jack has been open in the past about his son’s struggles with addiction, though it’s not at all clear whether Harrison’s past problems with substance abuse played a role in his passing. In July 2016, Jack tweeted that Harrison had gone missing for 5 days after suffering a relapse.

“I fear for my youngest sons safety [sic],” the actor tweeted. “Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days [sic].”

Harrison last posted on Instagram on May 22. “Focus,” he captioned a photo of himself. “YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

Harrison was often to be spotted with his family on both his father and mother’s Instagram pages. His mom Kristina’s post was with Harrison and his brother Peter. Take on the porch of their family ranch which they had just sold, Kristina wrote, “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it.” She added the hashtags, “#PeterandHarrison” and “#lovemysons.”