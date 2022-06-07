Drake Milligan took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” this week, and if the name seems familiar it’s because this isn’t the first television talent show he’s been on.

Milligan competed during the 16th season of “American Idol”, receiving a Golden Ticket to Hollywood and then quitting the show (he later revealed via Instagram that he decided to step back from performing to focus on his music).

Prior to “Idol”, he utilized his resemblance to Elvis Presley by playing the King in the CMT series “Sun Records”, and also in the 2014 short film “Nobody”.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Is Speechless After Incredible ‘AGT’ Act Make Him Sing Onstage

For his “AGT” audition, Milligan performed “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”, an original song that appears on his self-titled debut EP.

The country crowd-pleaser was a hit with the audience, who joined the judges to give Milligan a standing ovation.

“Thank you very much,” mumbled Simon Cowell in his best Elvis impression, eliciting a chuckle from Milligan.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: 11-Year-Old Singer Maddie Surprises Judges With Impromptu Performance — And Earns A Golden Buzzer

“I think that song is a hit, and I think that you’re a hit,” declared Howie Mandel. “You’re like the new Elvis of country. I think you’re gonna break out from this particular song, this particular moment, on this particular night.”

Four yes votes from the judges guarantee this won’t be the last “AGT” viewers see of this talented country singer.