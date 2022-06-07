Caitlyn Jenner’s mom Esther Jenner isn’t a fan of the Kardashian family’s new TV series.

“The Kardashians”, which launched on Hulu this year, continues the family’s reality TV journey but this show does not include Caitlyn.

“I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched,” Esther Jenner told the US Sun on Monday. “But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Finally Met Pete Davidson, Says The ‘Best Part’ Is How ‘Happy’ Kim Kardashian Is

Esther, 96, added, “They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Robert — feel like they’re mine, too.”

Though Caitlyn was rumoured to be upset that she was excluded from the new show, Esther has her doubts. “I don’t know if [Caitlyn] even cares,” she said. “It’s something we haven’t even discussed.” Esther believes her daughter is currently more focused on her political career than on doing another reality TV gig. Caitlyn recently ran in a special recall election to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom but only garnered around 1% of the vote.

“I think Caitlyn is putting [her] life on the line,” Esther said of her daughter’s ambitions for elected office. “I fear for [her].” Though Esther described Caitlyn as “a very strong person” with “a lot of courage”, she said she wants her daughter to “get a concealed permit” to “carry gun.”

“We’re very close,” Esther said of her relationship with Caitlyn. “We probably talk three or four times a week. I have to live with whatever decisions [she] makes and support [her] in whatever [she] chooses to do. I’m not in control.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Approves Of Kim Kardashian Dating Pete Davidson: ‘We Need A Comedian In The Family’

Turning again tot the subject of Caitlyn’s safety, Esther added, “But I think [she] would be putting [herself] in a dangerous position [if she runs for office again], so I’m not too sure.” Caitlyn reportedly wants to seek elected office again in the future.

A spokesperson for Caitlyn has meanwhile responded to Esther’s remarks. “Caitlyn’s 96-year-old mother is senile,” the rep told Page Six. “She lives alone in a home. Caitlyn has 24/7 armed security at all times and has no fear for her safety. All comments related to the Kardashian and Jenner children are that woman’s own opinion and were hurtful for Caitlyn to read about in the press.”