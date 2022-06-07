Nick Cannon has already fathered seven children, but he says he’s not finished making babies just yet.

The “Masked Singer” host — who welcomed three of his children last year (twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and son Zen — who died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott) sat down for an interview with the “Lip Service” podcast, where he revealed he expects to become a father again this year.

Asked about rumours that he has “three babies on the way,” Cannon initially laughed it off.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Discusses Taking Immense Pride In Fatherhood & Getting Advice From Best Friend Kevin Hart: ‘I’m Involved In Everything’

“When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way,” he joked.

When asked more pointedly if he’s currently expecting three children, he neither confirmed nor denied. “I don’t know, it could be…” he said.

He also joked about breaking last year’s personal record in 2022. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” Cannon quipped.