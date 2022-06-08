Ukrainian teenager Misha Rohozhyn got the surprise of his life over the weekend.

John Cena flew to Huizen in the Netherlands to meet Misha and his mom Liana, who fled Mariupol after their home was destroyed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To motivate Misha, who has Down syndrome, on their journey to safety, his mom told him they were on their way to find Cena.

The WWE wrestler said in a moving video of the meeting, “When I read about Misha’s story it reached out to me, not just Misha’s story, but the story of Misha’s mom as well.

“[I happened to have] three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, ‘We’re going!’ And that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake.

“That’s a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to meet.”

What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp. Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible. https://t.co/RpriCvjN3K — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

Cena surprised Misha with some WWE merchandise, including a replica WWE title belt.

“Misha’s ability to embrace persistence, that’s extraordinary,” Cena told the camera. “Those words, Never Give Up, we’ve all thought about those in our life, they’re very powerful. I think Misha’s a great example, and Misha’s mom, they’re two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times.”

Cena later told Misha in the clip, “Today was a wonderful adventure, in which I got to meet a wonderful new friend. Thank you for giving me the strength.”

“How special is today? Yeah, pretty darn special,” he ended the vid by saying.