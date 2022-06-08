Gabrielle Union spoke candidly in a social media post about dealing with PTSD for 30 years after being raped.

The 49-year-old shared a video of herself at the Met Ball, writing that she gets super-excited about attending such events but her anxiety can turn it into “pure agony.”

Union’s lengthy caption included, “There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror.”

She insisted she didn’t need people to try and “fix” her, assuring others that battle anxiety that they’re not alone.

The star concluded, “I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there 🖤”

Union has previously spoken about being raped at age 19 in a Payless shoe store.

She shared how she was assaulted by a stranger who raped her at gunpoint after robbing the store.

Union posted back in 2017 while criticizing those who question what females wear:

Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ "dress modestly" shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017