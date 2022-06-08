Even the Queen of England loves that concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

Over the weekend, Alicia Keys performed at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace in London during Elizabeth II’s big Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

But some viewers were confused, both by having an American perform during the distinctly British ceremony, but also by Keys performing her hit “Empire State of Mind”, a song very specifically about the city of New York.

So @aliciakeys sings about New York at the queen's platinum jubilee why the hell were American entertainers even invited — 💉TraceyG💉 (@bozza1970) June 5, 2022

Call me old fashioned, but why is Alicia Keys singing about NY when she is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in LONDON? — Des Cassidy (@HonestInjin) June 4, 2022

In a post Tuesday on Instagram, Keys seemed to address the mild backlash, revealing in the caption, “FYI: Every song was requested personally by the Queen … Even EMPIRE!!”

While Elizabeth herself was not actually at the concert, she did appear in a surprise pre-taped video greeting. Other members of the Royal Family were in attendance, including Prince William and Kate, were there.

The post also featured an over-three-minute video about Keys’ performance, taking fans behind the scenes, where she had also brought her kids and husband Swizz Beatz along.

When Keys reveals in the video that the Queen requested the setlist, her 11-year-old son Egypt remarks, “You can’t refuse the Queen. It’s against the law here.”

Keys says at one point that, to her, the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II is really “for all the queens” out there.

There is also footage of Keys trying on her black and gold outfit, which she wore for the performance later that evening.

In the comments on the post, Beatz chimed in, “The fact that the Queen requested Empire is Epic🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾⚡️⚡️⚡️🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂.”