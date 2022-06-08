For Johnny Depp’s legal team, any effect his trial against Amber Heard might have on society is completely unintended.

On Wednesday, attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew sat down with Savannah Guthrie on “Today” to discuss the trial and its verdict last week, that Heard defamed her ex-husband with an op-ed alleging she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Asked about some perception that the verdict may be a setback for the #MeToo movement, Vasquez pushed back: “We’re here to talk about the case that we tried, right? We encourage all victims to come forward, have their day in court, which is exactly what happened in this case.”

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorneys say they “don’t” see a larger message beyond the verdict in the actor’s defamation case. “We encourage all victims to come forward and have their day in court.” pic.twitter.com/Zvx8MzfBI1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Discussing what might have led the jury to its verdict, which found three instances of defamation by Heard against Depp, along with one instance by a member of Depp’s legal team against Heard, Chew suggested that it “had a lot to do with accountability, that Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candidate about some unfortunate texts that he wrote, and I think it was a sharp contrast to Miss Heard, who… the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything.”

The pair also addressed comments last week by Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft that the jury was denied evidence, including therapist notes, which would have bolstered her client’s case.

“I think it was very disappointing to hear that and to hear her impugn the character of the jury,” Chew said. “The evidence that came in should [have] come in, and the judge was very fair to both sides.”

Bredehoft had also noted that Heard was not allowed to bring into evidence a U.K. court’s ruling against Depp in his defamation case against the Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater.”

“That was a different process, right?” Vasquez told Guthrie. “And also Mr. Depp and Miss Heard in this case were parties, they had different disclosure obligations. We disagree. The overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia, far exceeded what was presented in the U.K., and we believe the jury got it right.”

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew responds to Amber Heard’s lawyer’s claims that the jury had not been permitted to see evidence that would have “bolstered and verified” Heard’s claims of abuse. “The judge was very fair to both sides.” pic.twitter.com/7Jwe59YuG1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2022

Asked about Heard’s lawyer indicating they are likely to appeal last week’s jury verdict, Chew responded, “We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal.”

The pair were also asked about Depp’s reaction to the verdict.

“I think just an overwhelming sense of relief,” Vasquez said. “I was speaking with another friend of ours, a mutual friend of Johnny’s and ours, and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’”

Prior to Chew and Vasquez’s appearance on “Today”, a spokesperson for Heard released a statement addressing the interview.

“It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp’s legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom,” they told ET Canada. “What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”