One “America’s Got Talent” contestant horrified the judges on Tuesday’s show.

Zeno Sputafuoco, who has appeared on “Italia’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent España”, got his nose to do a bunch of horrific but entertaining tricks for his audition.

Not speaking to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel at all, he inserted a giant spring up his nose and had it come out of his mouth.

Zeno Sputafuoco on “AGT”. Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara screamed, “Are you kidding me?” as all four judges and the audience squirmed in their seats.

Sputafuoco then invited Vergara and Klum onstage to sit on a large trolley.

He then pulled the pair along using a big hook attached to his nose, that once again came out of his mouth.

Despite barely being able to watch, the judges granted Sputafuoco four yeses.

Cowell told him, “Yes, because I like disgusting originality.”

Klum admitted, “It’s one of those things where everyone is like, ‘Ew, ew, ew,’ but you guys all loved it.”

Mandel said he was “disgusted and entertained.”

See more in the clip above.