Fireworks, adorable cameos and a private birthday bash for a Real Housewives of Orange Country star – 26 months since the pandemic slammed their “DNA World Tour” to a halt, the Backstreet Boys returned to the road in California over the weekend.

And when it came to Tuesday’s sold-out show at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl, the Grammy-nominated group called on some cute collaborators to help them perform fan favourite “No Place” – their children!

While the music video, which features the band’s families, usually plays on screens as they perform the DNA album track, the singers surprised fans by bringing their “Backstreet babies” on-stage instead.

Nick Carter, who had earlier been sharing heartwarming posts of his six-year-old son, Odin, and two-year-old daughter, Saoirse, enjoying their first taste of tour bus life, came out with both cuties, and while Saoirse clung to her dad, Odin confidently displayed his suave dance moves. The two (who also have a one-year-old sister, Pearl) were joined by AJ McLean’s daughters (Ava, nine, and Lyric, five), Howie Dorough’s sons (James, 13, and Holden, nine) and Kevin Richardson’s sons (Mason, 14, and Maxwell, eight.) Brian Littrell, 47, also has a 19-year-old son, Baylee, who is pursuing a country music career.

The youngsters came out rocking Backstreet Boys jackets before helping their famous fathers belt out the sweet track.

Dorough, 48, harmonized with James, who’s no stranger to the limelight thanks to television appearances and his YouTube channel James the Great, while Ava and Lyric held hands, hugged and sang along to every word. Meanwhile, Mason and dance pro Maxwell took centerstage with Richardson.

“It’s about family,” Richardson, 50, said about the track. “These are our babies. Everybody in here – we all grew up together. We all have families. Thank you all for being part of the Backstreet family [for] almost 30 years. We’ve been a little busy, as you can see!”

“We’re starting a whole new generation of Backstreet Boys fans right here. A supergroup!” added McLean, who’s gearing up to release new solo music.

While the group has performed at the Hollywood Bowl alongside other acts for a charity event, Tuesday’s gig marked their first official concert at the prestigious venue, and the third show of their resumed “DNA World Tour.” They also performed a four-night Las Vegas engagement to relaunch the tour in April.

Before getting back on the road, the quintet stopped by Orange County to perform a private party for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Asia Jones, wife of Mercedes-Benz dealer Fletcher Jones.

During the birthday bonanza, the real housewives proved they’re real fangirls with former star Kelly Dodd and Flipping Out host Megan Weaver sharing clips on social media as the band performed hits like “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, “Get Down” and “The Call.”

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Boys performed at Asia Jones’ Birthday party with a audience full of Real Housewives! Here’s a thread of delicious BSB content via Kelly Leventhal and Megan Weaver’s IG stories 😄 pic.twitter.com/m2CVNhpm9o — What Happens On The Backstreet (@WHOTheBckstreet) June 3, 2022

Check out the Backstreet Boys performing last night at Asia Jones’ Birthday party! Those 3 questions never sounded so good 😉 🎥: Megan Weaver IG pic.twitter.com/91QqX3gt8P — Nick Nation (@_Nick_Nation_) June 3, 2022

The chart-toppers also pulled out old favourites like “I Wanna Be With You” from their self-titled 1997 debut, better known among the “BSB Army” as “the red album”.

..And even more! pic.twitter.com/TI6PUmbE3r — What Happens On The Backstreet (@WHOTheBckstreet) June 3, 2022

The songs are all on the set list for the DNA World Tour, which hits Toronto in July, followed by further Canadian dates in August and September. However, some Canadians couldn’t wait until then and made the trek to Chula Vista, California, for the first stop of the tour on Saturday.

The concert was opened by Australian songstress Delta Goodrem, who strutted onto stage in silver pants and glittering heels with a band of crowd-pleasing Australian hunks, then shared she’s a huge a Backstreet Boys fan. She tweeted her excitement about opening for the group a day earlier.

“OMG!! I’m joining the iconic @backstreetboys this summer on their #DNAWorldTour2022 kicking off tomorrow night. I am beyond excited!!!” wrote Goodrem, who has collaborated with Michael Bolton and Olivia Newton-John and toured with Ricky Martin.

Goodrem, 37, got the crowd on their feet during her high-energy set which included 2003 hit, “Lost Without You,” plus “Sitting on the Top of the World” and “Wings.”

As the crew set up for the Backstreet Boys, at least one concert-goer in the General Admission pit found themselves the victim of bird poop, which some considered a good omen ahead of the band resuming their tour after more than two years off the road.

“This is our first official tour show back on the road since March of 2020 – we were in Brazil when everything changed and I know tonight we have folks from South America in the house,” Richardson said before acknowledging fans who had also travelled from Canada, Mexico, Japan, Germany, Denmark, Amsterdam and Holland. “We’ve got so many people from all over the world here with us tonight.”

“And America, baby!” Carter, 42, chimed in.

Among those American fans were healthcare workers who were celebrating getting through the worst of the pandemic.

“We worked alongside each other in our hospital throughout the pandemic, so it’s only fitting to celebrate our survival in SD 🙏🏼🏥,” a member of the group tweeted alongside a photo of the clan at the show, having swapped their scrubs for matching Backstreet Boys shirts.

Richardson responded, “Thank YOU 🙏🏼 for all YOU do! I hope y’all had a beautiful night. ✌🏼❤️.”

We worked alongside each other in our hospital throughout the pandemic, so it’s only fitting to celebrate our survival in SD 🙏🏼🏥 Thank you @backstreetboys for music that got us through tough times 🥹 #DNAWorldTour2022 #KTBSPA @aj_mclean pic.twitter.com/cEJtM0pTbx — Fritzi ☀️🌻 (@musicsinmysoul3) June 5, 2022

The guys also performed smash songs like “I Want It That Way,” ballads including “Don’t Wanna Lose You Now,” and favourites from 2019’s DNA album including acapella number “Breathe” and “No Place.”

Speaking about the “No Place” video, McLean, 44, pointed out he was the only band member with daughters at the time it was filmed. “Now, Nick has a whole fleet of children,” he said.

“Girl power, baby!” enthused Carter. “I guess we’re gonna have to do another video because I do have two new children.”

“Nick had two children during the pandemic,” added Richardson, referring to Saoirse and Pearl. “So, you know what they were doing…!”

My little road puppies are on their way to see me. So excited. 🥰 https://t.co/JftM3rMlY3 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) June 6, 2022

From Chula Vista, the group played Irvine, before heading to Hollywood for Tuesday’s show, which ended with a “Larger Than Life” fireworks display.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you is not even enough for how blessed we are and how patient you are for waiting over two years to see your boys again,” McLean said. “I can see all your pretty faces and I love you.”