Performers Joseph B. Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper left their mark on the “America’s Got Talent” stage Tuesday night.

The uncle-and-niece duo, who go by the name of Jojo and Bri, have been singing online for a while, though their audition for the reality TV competition marked their first time singing live in front of an audience.

However, Jojo is no stranger to the “AGT” franchise. The singer, composer, producer, and vocal coach appeared on season 15 of “AGT” as part of the singing trio Resound and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The biggest lesson Jojo’s learned from his previous “AGT” experience is “not to give up,” he told judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

As for Bri, the young singer was excited and nervous to perform. She revealed that her “dream is to make the world smile and make the world a better place,” adding that if she won the million dollars she “would like to give back to charity.”

In 2013 Jojo founded Clarke Vocal Coaching, having trained hundreds of students, including his niece Bri.

Viewers may also recognize the talented young performer, who’s been an internet sensation since appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. She’s also been featured in Oprah Magazine, ABC’s “The View” and “Steve Harvey”, to name a few. Bri was recently signed by Michael Bivins’ label New Edition.

Before singing their hearts out to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, Jojo gave his niece some words of encouragement and the two delivered a showstopping act that looked like they’ve “been doing this forever,” Vergara said.

Jojo and Bri's rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" is PURE JOY. ☺️ #AGT pic.twitter.com/fUsqnIj7hz — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 8, 2022

Sing along. 🎶 You know the words to this one. #AGT pic.twitter.com/uH5xSA9NvI — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 8, 2022

Klum added that the two “look perfect together and sound even better,” while Cowell revealed it was one of his “favourite auditions,” one that defined “joy and magic.”

Mandel declared that the duo will “be remembered” before they scored four yeses, moving on to the Judge Cuts round. Jojo and Bri would be the first-ever singing duo to win.